Hylton labels Town's season a failure

Striker Danny Hylton labelled Luton's season a failure after they suffered a dramatic last kick play-off semi-final defeat to Blackpool last night.

The Hatters had set out in August with the clear intentions of winning promotion to League One, but having failed to do that automatically, and then over two legs against the Tangerines, Hylton found it hard to take any positives from the campaign.

He said: “We wanted to get promoted, we didn’t, emotions might be high, but we failed this year.

“We got into the play-offs and said that we’re going to go and win the play-offs. We should have got to the final at least and then you’ve got a one-off game to go and win.

“We fell short, we’ve got no-one to blame but ourselves. Everyone does everything for, coaches, manager, staff, they give us everything, tell us everything.

“We go out and concede six goals in two games, it’s not good enough.

“If someone said before you’re going to go out and score five goals in the play-off games, you’re going to think you’re going to win the game or get to Wembley, but it’s not the case, we messed up.

“We were comfortable, cruising the game. Us as a group, not just as an 11 on the pitch, as a 25 or whatever our squad is, we’ve not been good enough and we’ve fallen short.

“Our gaffer gives us everything, staff gives us everything, they stay up hours and hours watching games, games and players, and it didn’t come down to anything but naivety.

"We were 3-1 up and 10 minutes or 12 minutes to go, and we blow it.”