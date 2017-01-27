Jones confident Hatters can cope without leading lights

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his side will be able to cope without their two leading scorers in the league when Cambridge United visit Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Striker Danny Hylton and Cameron McGeehan are responsible for 21 of the club’s 37 goals in League Two this season, but are out with suspension and a broken leg respectively.

We’ve got one of the best goalscorers in the league in terms of Jack Marriott, so if we give him enough opportunities then I’m sure he’ll reward us. Nathan Jones

However, neither had been on the scoresheet for the club since the 3-1 win over Barnet on New Year’s Eve, with the likes of Jake Gray and Jack Marriott coming to the fore in recent matches as Jones said: “They score goals because they’re in that place at that time, so we have to make sure that we put people in positions that gives them opportunities to score.

“Ironically Danny hasn’t scored for a few games anyway, but he’s been involved in goals and he’s a massive player for us.

“Others have stepped up in recent weeks anyway, so let that continue and we’ve got one of the best goalscorers in the league in terms of Jack Marriott.

“So if we give him enough opportunities then I’m sure he’ll reward us.”

Hatters will also be without centre half Johnny Mullins as he starts a four game ban, with both Glen Rea and Alan Sheehan vying for his place.

Jones continued: “When we assembled the squad, that’s what we anticipated. Not many play a full 46 games season in terms of league games, so it’s important you have that strength and we have that strength.

“It’s not a disaster, it’s unfortunate because Johnny’s a big player for us and so is Danny, but we have a squad that can cope.”

Barring Hylton, Mullins and Town’s injured list containing Dan Potts, Danny Green and Akin Famewo, then Jones doesn’t have any other issues in terms of selection as he added: “Apart from the ones we know of, there’s no changes on that. The suspensions are a hindrance to us, and that’s something we’ve addressed this week.

“So we’re looking forward to the game and those who have the opportunities now, just need to take them.”