Jones frustrated as Hatters fail to keep a clean sheet again

There was an element of frustration for Hatters boss Nathan Jones during his side’s 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday, as Luton failed to keep a clean sheet once more.

Ollie Palmer’s strike to halve the deficit came with Luton well on top and turn into a nervy final 10 minutes, when the visitors should really have coasted home.

It would have been nice to put it to bed at three instead of a 2-1, little bit of fight at the end, but the three points are the three points. Nathan Jones

Luton have now gone eight league games since their last shut out as Jones said: “Yes, it really is (frustrating), because then it makes it more of a difficult game.

“Right before their goal we had an opportunity to make it 3-0 in terms of a counter attack and we are an excellent counter attacking side, we really, really are.

"So when sides come out against us we can hurt them, and we did that, and it would have been nice to put it to bed at three instead of a 2-1, little bit of fight at the end, but the three points are the three points.

“When I woke up this morning, if someone said well you can have a fight for the last three minutes and win 2-1, I’d have taken that.”

Full back Stephen O’Donnell felt the goal should have been avoided, as he said: “We were essentially four v four at the back, Sheezy (Alan Sheehan) and Pottsy (Dan Potts) out wide, me and Scotty (Cuthbert) in the middle.

“Between all of us we could have all helped each other but sadly that didn’t happen.

“Apart from that I thought we were pretty solid, there wasn’t really many chances that got given away.”

Keeper Christian Walton added: “They didn’t really threaten us too much, apart from the header early on in the game.

“I didn’t really feel that I had that much to do, so it was disappointing. We want that clean sheet but, at the end of the day, we’ve won the game and got the three points.

“It’s upsetting not to get the clean sheet but it’s good to get the win.”