Jones given a stern telling off by assistant Hart

Hatters chief Nathan Jones revealed that he had been given a stern telling off by assistant manager Paul Hart after his side’s 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

After looking second best for long periods, Town somehow came away with victorious, courtesy of goals from Scott Cuthbert's equaliser, and then James Collins's dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time.

However, speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I’ve just had an absolute rollicking from my assistant in terms of how I prepared for games, so I’m going to have to change a few things.

“I’ve been told off in no uncertain terms about my preparation, about what I do, and certain things.

“I respect him, he’s a mentor to me, and I’m going to learn, I’ve learnt today.”

It was a tough game on the sidelines for Jones, who like his Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth, was spoken to by referee Darren Linington during the contest.

However, Collins’ header that crept over the line brought scenes of unbridled joy with it, as the Luton boss added: “I didn’t enjoy it for about 87 minutes, we've kind of got out of jail a little bit and I only mean that by the lateness of the goals.

“We had a penalty well into the second half that might have meant we could have been on level terms a lot earlier and maybe could have gone on from a stronger position to try and win the game.

“But what a way to win a game, probably the best way to win a game, and the referee added on a lot of injury time as a lot went on, a lot was going on off the ball as usually happens here.

“Think that gave us that extra bit of added time and we won it in added time, so brilliant, I’m absolutely delighted.”