Jones hails his 'brilliant' Hatters after Cambridge thrashing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones lavished praise on his free-scoring side as they hammered seven goals for third time this season by beating Cambridge United 7-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Danny Hylton notched a hat-trick, his second for Town, while Elliot Lee notched twice, with Dan Potts on target and Olly scoring a wonder goal from inside his own half.

The result saw Luton become the first Football League side to ever hit seven goals in a game three times before Christmas, as Jones said: “From start to finish they were brilliant.

“Considering the opposition because they're a good side, they don't concede many goals and the manner of the performance, the manner of the win, I couldn't be anything other than very, very happy.

“Defensively we were sound, but going forward, wow, I think there was some unbelievable stuff at times.

“When we finally got the breakthrough, as their goalkeeper was being very clever, he’s very experienced and was controlling the game, and we had to create all the tempo and we did that.

“We pressed them high, they wanted to play, when we finally got the first goal, I felt the goal was coming and then we got it.

“The second goal was from a different planet, so was the fourth, and the sixth, wow, just a real, real good performance.

“Last week we had a very good away performance, I was very pleased, it was a minute and a half of sloppiness that cost us the three points, but the performance level was there.

"Today the performance level was there with a real cutting edge, so I’m going to be delighted and any manager that wins a game 7-0 albeit never mind if it’s the third time it’s happened, it’s a great day and we’ll enjoy these times because they don’t come around too often.”

Although the result took Luton back into the automatic promotion places, they couldn't recapture top spot from Notts County, who defeated Cheltenham 3-1.

However, it was of on concern to Jones as he added: "We can’t affect Notts County, Notts County are in wonderful form, Kev’s (Kevin Nolan) got them playing and doing great up there.

"They're top of the league, they’ve got to maintain it, we’ve got to try and maintain it, all we can do is try and win our games.

"We can’t affect Notts County, the only time we’ll be able to take points off Notts County is when they come here, so we've got to try and do that and continue our form.

"In terms of us looking at our own garden, we’re reasonably happy."