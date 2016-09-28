Jones happy with a point at Pools but knows Luton should have won it

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side created enough chances to win at least two games during their 1-1 draw against Hartlepool United last night, although was ultimately pleased with the point which lifted his side to second in the table.

After the hosts were reduced to 10 men after 55 minutes when skipper Nicky Featherstone saw red for a high foot on Olly Lee, Luton went on to dominate, creating a number of chances, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu also hit the post.

I couldn’t fault the endeavour but we created enough chances to have won probably two games. Nathan Jones

Alan Sheehan eventually ensured a point with his glorious free kick with 12 minutes to go, before Jack Marriott should have won it, missing from close range in stoppage time.

Jones said: “I’m pleased overall because a point takes us up a place into second.

“I thought we went about our work excellently, we worked the ball, we grafted, I couldn’t fault the endeavour but we created enough chances to have won probably two games.

“We had great situations, we hit the post, Jack’s had a great chance at the end.

“We have that mentality about us where there’s a tinge of disappointment, coming away and getting a point, because we want to win every game.

“That’s a good mentality to have and we’re pleased that we’ve got that mentality. This isn’t a bad point, it’s a good point and, when you look at the people we had out there, we’re stronger tonight as a team, as a squad because of more game time for key young players.

“This is a cliché, but you say ‘what would it be like on a Tuesday night away at Hartlepool?’ I felt we were by far the better side. We should have won comfortably.

“They defended for their lives at the end. They put their bodies on the line and that’s what it took. There’s no god-given right (to win) but we’re looking to win games constantly.”

With results elsewhere going Town’s way, they ended up leapfrogging Portsmouth into second spot, after they were beaten 3-1 by Blackpool.

Two points now separate Hatters and Crawley in 12th though as Jones continued: “You’ve just got to keep winning and keep getting points and keep picking up results to keep you up there.

“I don’t envisage it being this tight for the rest of the season, so we’ve got to make sure it isn’t. We’re in the mix and we’re right there, so we’re in a good position ourselves.

“It’s still early days, but 10 games in, if they say the table looks as it should after about 10 games, we’d probably be happy with that.”

Jones was annoyed with the manner in which Luton conceded though, Olly Lee losing the ball in his own half and Nathan Thomas firing home the loose ball after Christian Walton had saved brilliantly.

That stretched Town’s search for a clean sheet in all competitions to six games as the boss continued: “I’m just disappointed with the goal because we’ve given them a goal before half time.

“Nathan Thomas is allowed to waltz through three players and no-one put a foot on him. And then, not clearing the line and giving them that opportunity, we gave them it.

“So I’m disappointed with that aspect of it, but everything else, I thought we were excellent. “

After throwing away points at Crawley, Stevenage and Grimsby to late winners, Jones was pleased his side made sure they left Victoria Park with something for their efforts this time though, adding: “One thing I’m pleased about is that we didn’t actually lose the game from trying to win it, because we did that at Stevenage and Grimsby at home.

“So that was really important we didn’t, because that point has taken us second.”