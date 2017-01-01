Jones labels goalscorer McGeehan a ‘phenomenon’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan a ‘phenomenon’ after he bagged his 11th goal of the season during yesterday’s 3-1 win over Barnet at Kenilworth Road.

Despite being the club’s second top marksman this term, the 21-year-old midfielder still has some critics who claim he doesn’t do enough during games when not scoring.

People can criticise him all they want but the kid’s a phenomenon at times. Nathan Jones

However, Jones believes that any disapproval from supporters for a player who has now found the net 31 times in 105 games, is completely unjust, saying: “I don’t hear many critics saying about him, he doesn’t do this, he doesn’t do that, but he does quite a lot.

“I mean Scott Cuthbert doesn’t score goals, he doesn’t do bicycle kicks, but he heads it.

“Christian Walton, he doesn’t do (Johan) Cruyff turns, doesn’t whip balls into the box, but he saves things.

“So people are in the side to do what they’re paid to do and Cameron McGeehan is the best attacking midfield player in this division.

“He proved it last year, getting 15. He’s got 11 now, that is a phenomenal return for an attacking midfield player, and attacking midfield player who is apparently getting some criticism.

“People can criticise him all they want but the kid’s a phenomenon at times.”

McGeehan’s goal when it came was a truly wonderful finish, as he hooked the ball over his shoulder and into the top corner, giving Bees keeper Jamie Stephens no chance at all.

Jones admitted it was no surprise to see his young charge execute such a difficult technique due to the work he puts in before a game, as he continued: “That’s why he’s in the side. He’s an attacking midfield player. We sacrifice certain things when he plays there, but we get so, so much more.

“I love the kid. He has a real desire to do well and that’s the main thing. We can’t get him off the training pitch, so his technique work, everything he does, day in day out, it’s no coincidence.

“It was (a great goal). He probably could have had one or two more as well as he got into good positions and didn’t quite sort his feet out.”

When discussing his own goal and impressive tally for the campaign already, a modest McGeehan said afterwards: “I think all my goals are instinct. I try and use my instincts and it has paid dividends.

“I keep working hard every day, keep throwing myself in with the team, keep going and doing what’s right for the team, scoring goals.

“The team’s doing well though and we just need to keep that going as I want to be part of that.”

McGeehan’s strike made it 16 goals for the calendar year too and on his own personal 12 months, he added: “It’s been good. I’m still striving to get better, missed a lot of chances and should have had a few more goals if that’s the marker we’re going off.

“There’s a lot more improvement to be done, but I love playing for Luton, it’s an amazing time to play here, so a great year.”