Jones labels Town fans 'phenomenal' as over 2,000 head to Barnet

Luton boss Nathan Jones can't wait to lead his side out in front of what should be almost 2,500 supporters at the Hive tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters were given an extra 600 tickets on top of their original 1,800, with the club confirming they had sold out their allocation from Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The extra 400 tickets are now available from Barnet, until 2.30pm tomorrow and Jones, who felt that last year’s away following at the Hive during a 1-0 triumph, was one of the best atmosphere’s he had witnessed since taking over, said: “That's crazy.

“We talk about environments and Championship clubs and that would be right at the top end of the Championship away following.

“I know it's local, but that's phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. That doesn't shock me though, it’s shocked me that they released an extra 600 tickets, but it doesn't shock me that they've actually been sold.”

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie was of the same opinion, as he said: “It's always massive when you go away from home.

“You want to have as big a backing as you can and I'm sure with the amount of Luton fans, it will probably be just like a home game really.

“I’m sure they'll be in loud voice and we need to put on a performance to make it worthwhile them coming though and put another three points on the board.”

The Bees have made a highly promising start to the season, drawing 2-2 at newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers on the opening day, before an excellent 3-1 win at League One Peterborough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Jones continued: “Barnet are in good form, they've had a very good pre-season and it will be a difficult game.

“They have a number of individuals who can hurt you but collectively they're in good shape at the minute.

“We know we're going to have be right at it, but Barnet are as well.”

Striker John Akinde could be back to lead the line for the Bees after missing the opening two games, with the forward bagging 26 goals in 48 games for his side last year.

However, he didn’t hit the target in either match against Luton as on his threat, Jones said: “John Akinde is a fantastic player, but we have fantastic ones as well.

“Since I've been here he’s only scored from a penalty, so he's a handful at any level because of his pace and power, but we can’t just focus on doing that.

“We have to be structurally right, we have to defend well as a team and then we have to impose ourselves and if we do that then we have enough threats to win the game.”

Meanwhile midfielder Jordan Cook added: “Barnet’s always a tough place to go, they’ve got some good players.

"Akinde’s very well known in League Two for being a handful, he’s a big lad.

“We’ve just got to there and do what we did against Yeovil, play our way and we’ll create chances and I’m sure we’ll score.”

The extra tickets will be on sale from the away ticket office at Barnet from 12.30 tomorrow.

These tickets will be in the West Stand and are priced at £25 for Adults, £14 for Young Adults and Seniors and £5 for U17s.