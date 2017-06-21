Jones: New signings are on their way

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is expecting to continue his squad strengthening for the 2017-18 season imminently.

The Hatters, who have been heavily linked with a move for Crawley Town striker James Collins, have already brought in Alan McCormack from Brentford and Sparta Prague keeper Marek Stech.

On further additions in the coming days, Jones said: “We were hoping to get two done this week.

“That doesn’t seem possible, so I think we can get one done this week, and then we’re just really looking to improve certain areas.

“If something happens and someone becomes available, a real good player, then we’ll go for it.

“Because everything else we’re covered, we’ve got the bones of everything we need.”

Although Jones isn’t anticipating a huge amount of incomings, he remains determined to increase the quality amongst the playing personnel.

The boss continued: “We feel we’ve got a very good squad anyway, so what we’re going to try and do is improve it in all aspects, without bringing in masses of people, without a big change over.

“All we’ll just look to do is to improve it significantly so we can go one step further than we did last year.”