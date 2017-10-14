Jones overjoyed as he can finally celebrate victory over bogey side Boro

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was ecstatic he could finally enjoy that winning feeling against Stevenage after Town’s magnificent 7-1 victory this afternoon.

The Luton chief had come up against Boro three times previously, losing every single fixture, but there was little chance of history repeating itself with the visitors put to the sword in front of a baying Kenilworth Road crowd.

Luke Berry was the star of the show with a hat-trick, while Danny Hylton scored twice, with James Justin and Luke Gambin adding late goals as Jones said: “These have been a little bit of a bogey side, but as I said on Thursday in the press, we're a different group now and I thought from start to finish we were at it.

“I didn't think we played fluently first half if I’m honest. We actually played better against those at their place last year, we were far more fluent and if we’d been half as clinical then as were today then we’d have won the game.

“But these are a difficult side to come up against, especially with the individuals they’ve got and with the number of ex-Luton players that come back and raise their game.

“It was quite emphatic and I don't want to be disrespectful to anyone, but it could have been more.

"I thought at the right times we scored as last time we played them we conceded from our first corner, so we were pleased to get off the mark.

“I’m really pleased because I’ve had heartache against these I really have, as we spoke all week about where we are, what we wanted to achieve and these have been a real thorn in our side.

“The game last year, away, losing in the manner we did, in injury time was heartbreaking and then even here, the soft penalty to kill it off and that kind of stopped us having play-off hopes in my first season.

“So they've been a real thorn in my side and I didn't want any hiccups today and think the performance speaks for itself."

Even when Stevenage gave themselves a lifeline, scoring on the stroke of half time to make it 3-1, they never looked like mounting a unlikely comeback, Hylton netting penalty early on, Berry bagging the fifth and then Town adding some further gloss late on.

Jones added: “At the right times we scored, as when we played them at home last time, we came out of the blocks pretty quickly but conceded from their first corner, which was a theme last year.

“So we were pleased to get off the mark, then Danny with a great finish and to score three too (before half time).

“The only thing I could have a go at them for was before before half time, we’ve switched off, they’ve allowed Kennedy to come in, he has quality, I like the boy, he’s a good player and it kind of changes your half time team talk a little bit.

“They would have gone in with a little bit more vigour. They would have thought, ‘right we’ll go and get the next goal, we can do this.’

“But we wanted to come out and what we said was never mind them coming out and wanting to win, we come out and get the next goal and we did, from a counter attack and got the penalty.

“I don’t know how he scored it, but it was brilliant.”