Jones: Stacey signing fits the profile for Luton

The addition of Reading youngster Jack Stacey fits the profile perfectly for what Luton boss Nathan Jones expects from his full backs this season.

The 21-year-old agreed a two year deal at Kenilworth Road earlier today and is expected to add competition for Hatters’ England U19 starlet James Justin.

Stacey, who spent last term on loan with League Two rivals Exeter City, had been on Jones’s radar for quite a while, as the Lown chief told the club’s official website: “Jack played against us last season for Exeter, but he’s someone I’ve been aware of for a long time – way before I came to this club.

“So when the opportunity came up, especially after the way he’s been at Exeter and the job he did there, that he was available and we could get him, we did.

“He fits the profile of what we want from an attacking full-back. He’s young, he’s hungry and wants to get better, so added to the experience we’ve already brought in, he’s another exciting one for us.

“With the ones we’ve added, we have brought in good experience, but Jack has experience of this division having played in it for the whole of last season, and before that with Carlisle and Barnet.

“He’ll only gain experience if he’s given opportunities, and we are a club that does give those opportunities if you’re talented and good enough. Jack certainly is.”