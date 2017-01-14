Jones thrilled by Luton’s ‘wonderful’ victory at Crewe

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s ‘immense’ performance as they fought back to win 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

Luton had fallen behind midway through the first half to Ryan Lowe’s neat finish, before levelling on the stroke of half time courtesy of Jack Marriott’s ninth goal of the season.

Defender Alan Sheehan was then sent off nine minutes into the second period, but Hatters didn’t let that affect them, with Jake Gray netting the winner in the 69th minute.

Afterwards, Jones said: “I say this quite a lot, but I’m so proud of them. I felt we were good enough to win the game, even with 10, and I thought we were outstanding to a man.

“From my goalkeeper (Christian Walton) with late punches, coming for it, the two centre halves did superbly well, little Jack Senior came on, with telling contributions.

“Pelly Ruddock in the middle of the pitch did superbly well, Jake Gray with another goal, (Danny) Hylton with an immense performance, Marriott with a bit of danger, every single one of them.

“I’m just delighted, absolutely delighted, a wonderful performance, wonderful.”

Jones made five changes to the side that had lost out to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup last week, including handing a debut to recent signing Lawson D’Ath.

The boss added: “Lawson hasn’t played much competitive football lately so he needed to get up to speed quickly and he only does that with games.

“It was a gamble to play him today instead of Jonathan Smith who’s done excellently, but there’s some big games coming up and Jonathan knows he’s an important member for me.

“It was good for Lawson to get minutes under his belt and the other changes we made were not really enforced but we felt that was the strongest side we could put out and was the side that was really going to give us something.”