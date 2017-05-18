Justin confident that Hatters can turn deficit around

Young defender James Justin is remaining confident that the Hatters can overturn their 3-2 defeat against Blackpool in the League Two play-offs this evening.

Luton start the game trailing by a single goal after their away leg at Bloomfield Road on Sunday, which was decided by former Town striker Mark Cullen’s hat-trick.

We’re feeling strongly we can put it right in the second leg. James Justin

The teenager felt that Cullen’s stunning equaliser moments into the second half proved a telling point as he said: “I think it was a bit of blow, one and half minutes in, they were up in morale and we were a bit down, so I think that reflected the second half performance.

“We want to get promoted, and I don’t think we did enough as a team to get promoted in that game.

“But we’re confident. We didn’t perform how we should have performed last game, but we’re feeling strongly we can put it right in the second leg.”

Justin himself caught the eye hugely in the fixture, setting up both of the visitors’ goals with his deliveries from the right hand side.

One of those crosses was tucked in by Dan Potts to open his Luton account and after doing the same thing himself against Accrington himself recently, Justin believes the 3-5-2 formation lends itself well to the wing backs bursting forward.

He added: “It was a good first half for me. The gaffer’s been on about getting assists as wing backs and providing quality for the strikers, and midfielders and luckily I did that in the game.

“That was his (Potts) first goal, it was great for him and hopefully we can just keep providing for the team going forward and going backwards.”