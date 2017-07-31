Justin is staying put after extending his Hatters contract

Luton Town youngster James Justin has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension until the summer of 2020, with an option for a further year too.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a superb breakthrough season last term, making 39 appearances for the Hatters, scoring once, and earned call-up to three England U19s training camps.

I am fully focused on staying here and helping the team get promoted. James Justin

Justin had already received a new long-term deal back in December, but with Luton turning down a reported seven figure bid from Championship side Nottingham Forest in the smmer, Justin can now concentrate fully on representing the side he joined as a seven year old back in 2005.

He said: “I am happy to be rewarded for hard work and all that I did last season, but obviously the focus is this season and getting promoted automatically.

“I am looking to build on last season with the club. There was interest from other clubs, but I am fully focused on staying here and helping the team get promoted.

“I have had a few chats with the gaffer and he reiterated what he said last season about developing this season and seeing where that takes me, just helping the team however I can.

“My family are happy I am not going anywhere. They’re over the moon that I want to stay. My dad played a big part in that as well.”

Boss Nathan Jones was just as happy to see his young charge put pen to paper too, saying: “We are delighted. Even though he is a fledgling, at the early stages of his career, he is a fantastic player for us.

“Last season he really came on and this year will be a really big one for him.

“He has had a little bit of interest which we are well aware of, but we are just proud that him, his dad and his representatives have seen that by staying with us, they trust us with his development and by trusting us it’s the best thing for his career.

“Not only is he a fantastic player and young, he is also homegrown, which is excellent.

“We believe that he has Premier League potential. The big thing is we have a philosophy here and an environment where everyone moves forward and develops.

“He’s not the only one we have turned down offers for because we have a group of players here now that are assets and will interest other clubs. We are very proud of that.”

Meanwhile, Justin was quick to admit that Town’s fans had a significant role to play in his decision, adding: “The supporters were a big part of me signing the new contract.

“Whenever you step out on the pitch here, whether it be Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, they will always come in their thousands and always back the team however they can.

“When we go on away trips, it’s the same. Carlisle sticks out for me – it was a Tuesday night and we took hundreds up there and that was incredible. It just shows you how big the club is.”