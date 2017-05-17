Luton chief hails decision to appoint Deadman for second leg

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones believes the decision to award experienced referee Darren Deadman the crucial play-off semi-final second leg clash against Blackpool tomorrow as a wonderful appointment.

The official has had the whistle for 48 games so far this season, mainly at League One and Two level, although has refereed a handful of Championship clashes as well.

Deadman has shown 159 yellows and seven reds in that time, with one dismissal coming in Luton’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley back in January, when he sent off Glen Rea for a rash tackle late on.

However, Jones believes the referee, who has also taken Town’s 2-1 defeat at Grimsby, plus the 1-1 draw with Doncaster, will handle the magnitude occasion correctly, saying “He’s excellent, I really like him.

“I like his attitude, how he refs it. For a big game like this I think it’s a wonderful appointment.

“He’s no arrogance about him that some have, there’s no agenda or anything, and that’s what I like.

“He’s approachable, you can speak to him, he’s fair, he’s not a respecter or a bower to reputation and I think we need that type tomorrow.”