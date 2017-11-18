Luton chief staying hopeful over Cuthbert injury

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is remaining hopeful that defender Scott Cuthbert’s injury suffered in the 7-0 victory over Cambridge this afternoon isn’t as bad as first feared.

The skipper was stretchered off just before the hour mark after being fouled when clearing the ball and on the injury, Jones said: "He’s done something to his groin, so we’re going to have to scan it and see where he is.

“That’s a blow as he’s been in wonderful form, he’s our skipper, he’s showed real quality all the time and that’s really disappointing, but we’ll have to see.

“There’s no point in speculating yet or being too down until we get the results of that.

“It’s too early to know, when people get carried off on a stretcher, you always think the worst, but we’ll just have to see, I don’t want to speculate.”

Two-goal striker Elliot Lee doesn't want to see his team-mate sidelined for too long either, adding: “I’ve seen Scott in there and he’s on crutches, so I’m not sure how bad it is yet, but hopefully he’ll be back stronger than ever.

“Scott’s massive for us, he’s a leader on and off the pitch. He's a great guy off the pitch, he takes care of you and if it’s a long one we will miss Scott but there’s others players who can come in and that’s why we’ve got a great squad."