Luton loan young striker to Hendon

Hatters youth team striker Geo Craig has joined Ryman Premier League club Hendon on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old has been a regular for Paul Driver’s youth team and the development squad so far this season, and now heads to the Greens who are currently second bottom of their division.

Academy boss Andy Awford told the club’s official website: “Geo has recovered really well from the serious knee injury he picked up at the beginning of his second year as a scholar and has now had a good six months of playing regularly for the youth team and the development squad.

“This provides him with a great chance to kick on and play against more physical opposition and get a taste for men’s football.”

Fellow U18 striker James Verney started for Kings Langley in their 2-2 draw against King’s Lynn in the Southern League Premier Division at the weekend.