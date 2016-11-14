McGeehan dedicates his Accrington winner to fallen heroes

Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan admitted it was a special feeling to score Luton’s match-winner against Accrington at the weekend on Remembrance Day.

The young midfielder was one of the Hatters players present at the Act of Remembrance along with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission at Luton General Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, where they laid a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.

The cemetery on Rothesay Road contains 102 war graves from Luton victims of World War 1 and World War 2, including Ernest Dodd, Frank Gilder, Arthur Wileman, Charles Clark, Charles Ladd, James Gillespie and Joe Coen, who were registered Luton players at the time they were killed in action across the two wars.

When McGeehan swept home Jordan Cook’s cross with 15 minutes to go, he was quick to point at the poppy which had been stitched on to all the players shirts, and speaking afterwards about the gesture, he said: “I was very happy to score today because of Remembrance Day.

“I think you saw from the celebrations that it meant a lot and I dedicate it to that and it was really nice to score on a day like this.

“It’s a special atmosphere before the game. The whole ceremony before is special and I went to something on Thursday at a cemetery, put on by the club. It just puts it all into perspective.

“We’re grateful to all the men and women that gave their lives for everyone living now. On this day we remember them and it does give you more in the game, maybe.

“I think they said that there were about seven Luton Town players registered with the army at the time and they fell during the wars. They weren’t buried at the cemetery we were at, they were buried where they fell, but it was touching to hear because, by the grace of god, that could be us.

“It hits home and puts everything into perspective.”

On McGeehan’s winner, boss Nathan Jones said: “The timing of his run was excellent, and the ball across too. The kid keeps doing it, keeps popping, keeps arriving, keeps doing well and that’s why he keeps getting goals.

“I didn’t care who scored, (Alan) Sheehan’s free kick was magical, but I’m pleased, as we showed a lot of character.

“We showed that my team believe in what we’re doing, showed my club believe in what we’re doing, and that for a manager is brilliant, brilliant feeling.”