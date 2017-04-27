Moore believes he is starting to show his true colours with Luton

Keeper Stuart Moore believes he is starting to show some of his best form for the club after a settled run of games.

The 22-year-old, who endured a difficult debut against Cheltenham after moving to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day back in January, replaced Matt Macey at Barnet, with his fellow stopper recalled by Arsenal.

I’ve got to know the boys, I’m training with them every day, getting used to how we play, so it’s great to be back in the team and to get a run of games. Stuart Moore

He made some superb stops in the 1-0 win over the Bees, where he kept a first professional clean sheet, and has stayed in the side for the last four matches, with another fine showing during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Notts County.

On his undoubted improvement, Moore said: “I think I feel a lot more at home now. I’ve got to know the boys, I’m training with them every day, getting used to how we play, so it’s great to be back in the team and to get a run of games.

“Every game I play, I feel better each time. It’s hard for a goalkeeper not playing, if you’re out of the team, it’s hard to get that consistency.

“But now I’m in the team, I’m enjoying myself out there, and hoping it continues.

“We’re working with each other day in day out and it’s only going to get better the more we work together.”

Moore showed just how confident he has become in recent matches with some assured handling at the weekend, plus taking no prisoners with a solid punch to clear his lines in stoppage time.

He continued: “That’s what I’m there to do, if I can get involved and help the defence I will. If not, I’ll give them an early shout and I’m confident in my defenders they’ll deal with it.

“As a goalkeeper you look to get involved if you can, try and help the back four out and outfield players, just take a bit of pressure off.

“I was happy with my performance and just glad it got us a win.”

Playing behind what has been a back three for three of the last four matches, Moore believes that becoming more familiar with his surroundings is another advantage.

He said: “We talk a lot, talk about our performances, things we want each other to do differently, things we like that each other does.

“We talk as a unit, what we’re going to do, what’s the gameplan, like I say, the more we work together, the stronger we get.

“It definitely helps when you’ve got good defenders in front of you, stopping the balls from coming in, making my life a lot easier, as the boys have been doing brilliant.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “Late on (against County), he’s done wonderfully. The punch shows me that he’s a different keeper to who played in the Cheltenham game, that pro-activeness, that bravery to come and punch, I was really pleased.”