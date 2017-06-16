Musonda hopes Luton keep hold of their young stars

Hatters centre half Frankie Musonda is hopeful that the club can keep hold of some of their brightest prospects who have come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road.

After joining in 2006, Musonda is one of a number of youngsters handed their first team debut under boss Nathan Jones, with the obvious stand out, James Justin.

There’s loads of good players that could definitely go right to the top. Frankie Musonda

The 19-year-old has now been called up to two England U19 squads and has already been linked with a move to the Premier League after supposed interest from Leicester City recently.

Town have seen the likes of Cameron McJannet and Freddie Hinds leave Kenilworth Road in recent seasons to move a higher level, as Musonda wasn’t surprised to see clubs taking an interest.

He said: “I think a lot of the higher clubs take interest in Luton anyway, because of the youth set-up.

“There’s loads of good players that could definitely go right to the top. James is definitely one of them and if we keep him, we’ll be definitely lucky to keep him.

“I’ve known James since I was eight years old, we played through the academy and hopefully one day we can playing together regularly.”

With Justin’s natural attributes shining through on the right hand side of defence, Musonda believes there is still more plenty to come from the teenager.

He continued: “Even in the youth team, he played in so many positions.

“He isn’t just a right back, he can play centre mid, played number 10 before, even set-pieces. He’s not on them at the minute, but he can do a good set-piece, and he’s left and right footed too.”

(Akin)

“I’ve played with him for two or three years now as well, we’ve got a great partnership going, he’s definitely one to look out for as well.

Meanwhile, Musonda was also quick to praise Luton chief Jones for the way he has brought the younger generation through since taking over in January 2016.

He added: “With the debuts he’s given, they’re not just token debuts, they’re debuts where he believes in the player and sees a future for them at the club.”