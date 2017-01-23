Pitch inspection planned for Yeovil clash

Luton Town have confirmed they will hold a pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow night’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final clash with Yeovil Town.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We wish to advise supporters that there will be a pitch inspection held at midday tomorrow to determine whether the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final against Yeovil goes ahead.

“We are due to host the Glovers in a 7.45pm kick-off tomorrow evening, but with parts of the Kenilworth Road pitch frozen by the sub-zero temperatures in the area in recent days, an inspection will be necessary.

“Every chance will be given to get the game on, and if it does take place, U16s wishing to take advantage of the free entry offer will have to obtain a ticket in advance from the Kenilworth Road ticket office.”

Admission for adults is £5, with the Main Stand and David Preece Stand open for home fans.