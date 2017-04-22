Potts wants Luton to cement play-off spot against County

Town full back Dan Potts has urged his side to cement their play-off berth for certain when entertaining Notts County this weekend.

The Hatters are currently four points clear of eighth-placed Carlisle United after picking up just two points over the Easter period.

We’d like to get it done by the end of the season, so we’ll be going to get the three points on Saturday as an absolute minimum. Dan Potts

A victory on Saturday could be enough for Nathan Jones’ side, if results elsewhere go in their favour too, as Potts said: “Anyone will tell you it’s in our hands.

“We’ve put ourselves in that position and we’ve just got to confirm that position now.

“There’s three games to go, starting with Notts County at home and then Accrington away. We’d like to get it done by the end of the season, so we’ll be going to get the three points on Saturday as an absolute minimum.”

Town were held to yet another draw on Monday at Mansfield which finally ended their already flimsy hopes of automatic promotion.

With wins for Plymouth and Portsmouth seeing both teams joining Doncaster in League One next term, Potts knew that too many similar results had been the bane of Town’s efforts to reel them in.

He continued: “Credit to them (Portsmouth and Plymouth), they’re two good teams. That’s been the difference, they’ve been getting the three points where we’ve been drawing.

“I think we’ve only lost one less game than Doncaster all year. The goal difference isn’t bad, we haven’t conceded many and have scored quite a few, but just too many draws.

“That’s the story of the season, why we’re not in the top three. Whether that be were giving teams a head start or clawing our way back in, giving sloppy goals away and having to start on the back foot, we’ve got to learn from that.

“It bodes well going into the play-offs if we don’t lose many games, so hopefully we can secure fourth and be in the prime spot.”

On the game at Mansfield, which Luton came back from a goal down to draw, Potts added: “I thought it was a competitive game, that’s for sure.

“It was a sloppy goal on our behalf which we work all week on, set-pieces. We knew what they were going to do and it was a shame they got the goal like that.

“We got in at half time and know their goal had taken our game away from us a bit. We needed half time and I thought we started on the front foot second half, everyone.

“We got the goal we deserved and had a few more chances after that, so I think we were unlucky not to come away with three points in the end.

“We’re going to these sort of teams, getting a goal and having to come away with one-one’s, but in the end, we looked at the results, it’s not a bad point.

“It’s a tough place to come, obviously we wanted three points, but it’s another game where we didn’t get beat.

“We’ll just look to Notts County now and hopefully get the win there and that will be the play-offs all sorted.”

“