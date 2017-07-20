Shinnie wants to rediscover his goalscoring touch with Luton

Hatters on-loan midfielder Andrew Shinnie wants to rediscover his goalscoring touch while at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been known for his ability to hit the net in recent years, scoring three times in 34 games for Hibernian on their way to the Scottish Championship title last term.

I want to add it to my game, as it’s something I haven’t done as much as I’d like recently. Andrew Shinnie

However, earlier in his career, Shinnie was something of a regular on the scoresheet, bagging 16 in 46 matches for Inverness back in the 2012-13 campaign, and eight in 21 the season before.

Speaking to the News/Gazette, Shinnie said: “That’s definitely what I’m hoping to bring.

“I want to add it to my game, as it’s something I haven’t done as much as I’d like recently.

“So it’s something I’ll be really working on in training and working on during the season, hoping I can bring a lot of goals and creativity to the side.”

With Luton losing Cameron McGeehan to Barnsley, they will be expecting one of their plethora of midfielders to step and fill the void left by the 22-year-old who reached double figures for the last two campaigns.

Although yet to find out from boss Nathan Jones on where he’s likely to play, it’s a role, Shinnie has his eye on, saying: “That’s where my favourite position is. I feel like I can play anywhere in the midfield and do a job, but attacking midfielder is where I feel most comfortable.

“I haven’t had a proper full on chat with him (Jones) on that yet, but we have worked on things in little bits and pieces.

“As the pre-season goes on, we’ll work on team shape and patterns of play so everyone’s working on their position.”

With the prolific James Collins acquired by the club over the summer, plus Elliot Lee too, then Shinnie wants to provide the supply line for them as well as notch himself.

He said: “We’ve got some top strikers at the club, as good as you’ll see anywhere in the league.

“Danny’s (Hylton) out injured just now, but I’ve seen him playing before and he’s a top player. In terms of the midfield, it’s great to look up and have options like that ahead of you.”

Shinnie was well aware just how Town go about their football too after revealing a close friendship with one member of the current squad.

He added: “Olly Lee is actually one of my best friends in life so I keep an eye out for him.

“I watched quite a few of the games that I could on TV last season and the play-off games, so I was well aware of Luton before I came, I’d watched the boys and had seen what it’s all about it.

“I chatted to him quite a lot, about it all, it was a big decision in terms of off the pitch, the personal side of things with my partner, whether it was the right move living-wise.

“But I know Olly well, so it was more case of just saying how we could live near each other and be easier to settle in.

“He said you’d enjoy the football side of it, so he was a good help.”