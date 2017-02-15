Smith never once asked to leave Luton

Hatters midfielder Jonathan Smith admitted he never wanted to leave Luton despite struggling to win a place in the team earlier in the season.

The 30-year-old only started once during Town’s first 22 league games this term, with boss Nathan Jones revealing he had received a number of offers from other clubs for his services.

However, Smith was back in for the 2-1 win over Barnet on New Year’s Eve and has since begun six of Luton’s last nine matches in the division.

When asked if ending his four and a bit year stint at Kenilworth Road had ever crossed his mind, Smith said: “No, one hundred per cent, I wanted to battle for my place.

“Until someone tells me I’m not good enough for the club anymore, I’ll keep fighting on for the badge which I’ll always give 100 per cent for.

“I want to get some success this year and if I play a little part or a big part, I’ll just do my best.

“I really enjoy playing for this club and I’m desperate for a bit of success this season.

“I feel like we’ve got a really good squad, I’m enjoying playing with some really good players, and hopefully that continues as I love playing for this club.”

Smith, who had now played 169 games for the Hatters since arriving from York City in November 2012, still made nine appearances off the bench in Town’s first 22 matches and played in seven cup ties too, starting five of them.

Being part of the match-day squad, he didn’t feel his spell out of the team had been too difficult to deal with, as he continued: “I don’t think it was too tough as the gaffer always kept me involved.

“I was coming on in most games and I was trying to contribute as much as I could.

“I’s a team game at the end of the day, it’s not about Jonathan Smith starting or anything like that. If I get one minute, I’ll come on and give my best for one minute, I’m not the type of lad to sulk.

“If that’s what the gaffer feels is right, he’s a top manager, he knows what’s best for the team and I just keep myself ready when given the chance.”

Smith, who came off the bench just after the hour mark during last night’s 3-0 win over Hartlepool, has been set the target of adding more goals to his game by boss Jones.

He came within inches of adding to his tally of 11 strikes for the club recently, thundering against the bar during the 5-2 win over Yeovil a week ago and added: “You don’t get anything for a crossbar unfortunately, but I’ll keep working hard on what the gaffer wants me to do.

“Obviously there’s improvements, I’m playing in League Two and I’ll work as hard as I can to improve.

“It’s just about keeping it going, about consistency and that’s the big thing that I like to pride myself on that I will give a solid performance work hard for the team, that’s the main thing.”