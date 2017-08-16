Town teen Bakinson backed to enjoy a fine career

Town’s teenage midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has been tipped to make a real name for himself in the game by manager Nathan Jones.

The 18-year-old gave a stand out performance at the base of the diamond in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash against Tottenham Hotspur last night to win the sponsor’s man of the match award.

It was Bakinson’s sixth appearance for the club in total after joining as an U10, and his first outing for the Hatters since the 3-2 win at Swindon in the same competition back in December 2016.

On his performance, an enthused Jones said: “He’s definitely got something in terms of how he is there.

“That’s what you forget though is that he is only 18, in terms of stature and size and everything, he’s got massive potential.

“Look, he’s got a lot of learning to do as there is big facets of his game that he has to grasp.

“But if he grasps those, he has a chance of a real career.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Gambin was delighted to his young team-mate get an opportunity to impress in the first team, as he added: “I love T, I think he’s a great player, a really nice kid, great stature and a great passer of the ball.

“I think he did brilliantly, he’s a nuisance in training to get round and get near to.

“I’m so small and he’s got gangly arms, I can’t get to the ball, but he was brilliant.

“We’ve got loads of good players in the youth team, they get involved in training, you can see the quality and at the training ground, we’ve got great facilities, so it’s good.”