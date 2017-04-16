Vassell knows Hatters should have been out of sight against Orient

Town striker Isaac Vassell felt his side should have been out of sight against basement side Leyton Orient before being pegged back for a frustrating 2-2 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had to come off the bench and rescue a point for Luton with his 11th goal of the season, after Hatters had seen a 1-0 half time lead wiped out by two quick goals from the visitors in the second period.

Vassell didn't think Town should have ever been in the position of having to fight for a point after a dominant first half showing, as he said: “We should have won the game, simple as that.

“First half was good, second half we came out a bit lethargic and all of a sudden it was 1-1, and then 2-1, so we’re chasing the game again.

“We should have been out of sight and should have won the game and we’re disappointed.

“We’ve got enough in the squad, got enough good players and enough balance to be seeing these games off comfortably, but it just didn’t seem to go for us.

“It would have been a good day if we got the win as it really puts the pressure on Pompey, we just should have got the win."

Although Orient looked more of a threat at the start of the second period, Vassell expected Luton, who had kept successive clean sheets going into the game, to be able to withstand any pressure that might come their way.

He continued: “Whenever you’re playing against any team, they’re going to have a spell in the game, it’s how you deal with that.

“We didn’t come out as hot as we did in the first half. You’re normally meant to just ride what they’ve got, see it out and then go put the pressure on them, but it seems like we crumbled a bit.

"I'm not sure about the penalty, I didn’t see it myself, but the second goal is way too easy.”

Hatters had their chances to make it more comfortable in the first half with Luke Gambin denied twice by keeper Sam Sargeant, while Jack Marriott fired over too.

Vassell knew another goal then would have sapped O’s fragile confidence away, saying: “If we get another one, then we just go in the second half and put the game to bed.

"A second goal in the first half would have deflated them massively, but, it’s not like we didn’t have chances.

"Luke’s hit two absolute thunderbolts and the keeper’s pulled off some good saves, so we did put on the pressure, it just didn’t seem to go in for us."

After the game, boss Nathan Jones angrily made his way back to the dressing room, no doubt fuming with his side's second half display and on what was said Vassell added: "I didn’t see that, but I imagine he’s pretty annoyed because we’re all annoyed.

"We all feel the same, we should have won and we all know that. He’s a passionate manager, so he’s probably a bit annoyed."