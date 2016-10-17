‘Wonderful’ Gilliead tipped to become a Premier League player

On-loan Luton midfielder Alex Gilliead has been tipped to be a hit in the Premier League one day by Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

The 20-year-old joined Luton on deadline day from Championship side Newcastle United until January, but has been restricted to a role on the subsitutes bench for the majority of his time at Kenilworth Road.

However, he was back in the starting line-up for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leyton Orient, as Jones said: “I know what he has because I’ve watched him since he was 16, 17 years of age, I’ve always had an eye on him.

“He’s a thoroughbred and I genuinely believe he will become a Premier League player.

“What we have to do and what we’ve missed out on because we didn’t have him in pre-season, he’s missed out on a lot of the structural stuff that we do.

“So we’ve got to dripfeed him, we can work with him now, but the real work was done in pre-season so he’s missed tha.”t,

Gilliead impressed throughout at the weekend, particularly when receiving the ball in tight areas, as he played a big part in Cameron McGeehan’s opening goal, robbing Jay Simpson of possession and finding striker Jack Marriott whose shot was saved allowing the midfielder to tap home.

Jones admitted the midfielder has been frustrated by his lack of match action so far, but that his performance on Saturday will only aid his chances of becoming a regular in the side.

The boss added: “We know how good Alex Gilliead is, I know what he can do in possession.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful player and is starting to prove that now. He’s had to be patient, he hasn’t wanted to be patient because he came here to play, but providing he keeps at the level he is, he will.”