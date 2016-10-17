Blues back to winning ways by beating Dorchester

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 2 Dorchester Town 1

Dunstable Town got back to winning ways as they ended a run of four straight league defeats with victory over Dorchester Town on Saturday.

Jordan Odofin in action for Dunstable at the weekend

The Blues had seen Jack Hutchinson go close early on, shooting across the face of goal, while Danny Talbot and Andrew Phillips both fired wide.

Town keeper Jack Smith denied on-loan Yeovil midfielder Ollie Bassett twice, while Phillips had a good sight of goal, only to miss the target, with Hutchinson seeing his effort clear the crossbar.

Smith was called into action once more, saving from David Jerrard, while John Sonuga headed wide from Talbot’s set-piece.

In the second half, Kelvin Bossman should have done better from Hutchinson’s cross, as boss Tony Fontanelle brought on Alex Cathline and Adam Moussi.

Dunstable then took the lead on the hour mark when a corner was sent in and John Sonuga’s touch took the ball beyond keeper Shane Murphy.

Nathan Walker headed over for Dorchester, but the hosts had a second on 72 minutes when Moussi found Cathline and he finished emphatically for an eighth goal of the season.

Dunstable were almost out of sight only for Phillips’ close range shot to cannon off the inside of the post and Dorchester rallied well, Walker reducing the arrears on 88 minutes.

Late on, it looked like the visitors had rescued a point, only for Smith and the woodwork to prevent sub Joe Lea’s shot from creeping in.

Tomorrow night, Dunstable travel to Leighton Town in the Beds Senior Cup, while on Saturday they host Chippenham Town.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot, John Sonuga, Jordan Odofin, Andrew Phillips, Danny Green (Adam Moussi), Kelvin Bossman (Alex Cathline), David Longe-Ling, Jack Hutchinson (Fabian Brown).

Subs not used: Jamie Head, Jetmir Esso.

Dorchester: Shane Murphy, Nick Crittenden, Neil Martin, Mark Jermyn, Matt Oldring, Chris Dillon, David Jerrard (Tom Blair), Dory Yates (Joe Lea), Nathan Walker, Ollie Bassett, Ben Wood (Mario Mateus).

Subs not used: Nick Swann, Billy Mitchell.

Blues MOM: Zach Reynolds.

Attendance: 169.