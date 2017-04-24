Blues finish on a high note by beating Cinderford

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 2 Cinderford Town 0

Dunstable Town ended their season on a high by beating already relegated Cinderford Town 2-0 on Saturday.

The hosts went into the game on the back of a five match winless run, while visitors Cinderford had lost 21 of their 23 away matches this season.

Dunstable began strongly, with Nathan Olukanmi and Zack Reynolds attacking down either flank, while Claudio Diaz impressed in midfield too, disaplaying an eagerness to gain possession, plus create opportunities for himself and others.

He combined well with Reynolds on more than one occasion, as Blues threatened when James Verney’s effort was well saved by Cameron Clarke.

The Blues were ahead on 28 minutes though when a cross from the right by the determined Reynolds was converted by Diaz, for the club’s first goal since Jetmir Esso’s strike on April 1, some four games ago.

Reynolds then shot over, while Cinderford offered little bar an off target head from Jack Alderdice.

After the break, Gedeon Okito, on for Reynolds, was inches away from making it 2-0, but the hosts did have a second on the hour mark when Harry Bean’s cross was smartly converted by Joshua Oyinsan.

The goalscorer might have had another, shooting straight at Clarke, while Craig Norman saw his effort for the Foresters deflected behind.

Oyinsan then scuffed wide, while Cinderford came close when Jack Alderdice’ touch was too heavy, allowing Jack Smith to clear.

Late on, player manager Tony Fontenelle came on for what was his last appearance in a Blues shirt, sending over one delivery that Oyinsan fired just wide, and having another effort blocked.

However, the striker couldn’t add cap a good afternoon with a late goal, as Dunstable finished the season in 16th place.

At the club’s presentation evening at the HQ Bar, Zack Reynolds received the Players’ Player award and Adam Pepera won the Supporters’ Club Player of the year, with Jack Smith picking a special award from the manager for his excellent season between the posts.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds (Gedeon Okito 45), Harry Bean, Danny Green, Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera (C), James Verney (Anthony Fontenelle 73), Claudio Diaz (Adam Moussi 82), Joshua Oyinsan, Jack Green, Nathan Olukanmi.

Sub not used: Max Risby.

Cinderford: Cameron Clarke, Blaine Waugh, Isaac Kelly, Josh Nelmes (C, Mitchell Howells), Dan Clare, Shane Perry (Paul Michael), Billy Guest, Jack Alderdice, Craig Norman, Nick Harrhy, Lewis Bamford.

Subs not used: Ben Hands, Giles Cutlan.

Attendance: 103.