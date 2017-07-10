FA draws announced for Blues, Rovers and Green

Crawley Green will visit Royal Wootton Bassett Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round after the draws were announced last week.

If victorious, Green will host Stotfold or Berkhamsted in the preliminary round.

AFC Dunstable have been drawn away to either UCL Division One side Potton United or SSML Premier Division outfit Biggleswade United in the preliminary round.

Barton Rovers also come into the competition at that stage, entertaining either Peterborough Northern Star or Deeping Rangers.

Prize money for the extra preliminary round is £1,500, with £1,925 on hand for preliminary round winners, as the games are due to take place on the weekend of August 5 and 19 respectively.

In the FA Buildbase Trophy, AFC Dunstable will visit Corinthian Casuals in the preliminary round, with Barton Rovers away to Hayes & Yeading United.

Should AFC win, they host Hertford Town in the first round qualifying, while Barton will entertain Chesham United and Dunstable Town are also in action, hosting East Grinstead Town or Lewes.

There is £3,000 on offer for preliminary round victories, plus £3,250 for the first round qualifying games, as matches are scheduled for October.

Crawley Green will host Tuffley Rovers in the Buildbase FA Vase first round qualifying round on Saturday, September 9, with winners getting £550 and losers £175.

If triumphant, Green visit Amersham Town or Langford in second round qualifying, where the winners pocket £725 and losers £250

In the FA Youth Cup first round qualifying, AFC Dunstable are at home to either Brackley Town or Yaxley.