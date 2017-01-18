Green fluff their lines late on once more

SSML Premier Division: Edgware Town 3 Crawley Green 2

For the second week running, Crawley Green spurned a chance in added time to take a point as they lost 3-2 to Edgware Town on Saturday.

Last time against Cockfosters it was a missed penalty, while this week Dean Dummett headed wide from an Ashton Grant free kick when it seemed easier to score.

In the first half, Edgware were quickly out of the blocks as Adem Ali’s shot was well saved by Dean Bull.

Crawley then settled and took the lead after 11 minutes when Grant’s corner from the right was driven goalwards by Liam Toomey as the ball squirmed under keeper Cain Davies.

Green’s lead lasted barely 60 seconds though as they managed to concede three goals in just 11 minutes.

From the kick off, the ball went out to the right and Ethan Mooney whipped in a cross which was headed home by Dennis Mamarjan.

The visitors responded with a free kick from Grant and a fierce drive by Joe Bradbury which was tipped over by Davies.

However, on 17 minutes, Crawley were again caught out by a cross from the right which an unmarked Mikkel Davies headed home to make it 2-1.

Goal number three followed after 22 minutes when a corner from the right was headed home by Nick Turner.

Crawley regrouped as Grant had a long range shot tipped over by Davies, while Charlie Clayton ballooned well wide.

Into the second half, and Crawley had the better of proceedings, with Clayton setting up Mark Smith whose shot went agonisingly wide.

Clayton had another effort saved by Davies, while just after the hour mark, he was set up by Sam Halfpenny only to fire off target.

Halfpenny then turned provider for Reece Green but his shot was deflected for a corner which Dummett headed wide.

Jack Smith had a chance to finish the game off, only to see Bull make a brilliant point blank stop, as Crawley went three at the back and stormed forward.

In the closing minutes they were rewarded with a goal from birthday boy Reece Green as he made it 3-2.

However, just when they were almost celebrating a point, Grant’s free kick fell to Dummett who headed wide.

Crawley travel to Biggleswade United this weekend and then visit Leighton Town on Tuesday night.