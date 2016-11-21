Lambeth bags a treble in Totternhoe romp

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 6 Aston Clinton 1

Totternhoe returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 6-1 demolition over high-flying Aston Clinton on Saturday.

The visitors, who were fourth in the table, having only lost once all season came into the game full of confidence against a Totts side who have been very inconsistent in recent weeks.

However, the formbook was turned on its head as the home side turned on the style to give a performance that they are capable of.

Dan Lambeth put Totts ahead on nine minutes when he finished well from a devastating counter-attack which started with a Clinton corner.

Lambeth made it 2-0 on the half hour when he tucked away a penalty after a moment of madness from the visiting keeper Liam Smith, who wildly lunged at Aiden Murray in the box earning a straight red card.

It was the visitors who surprisingly gave themselves a lifeline at the start of the second half when on 55 minutes, Tom Brindley raced through on goal only to be brought down in the box by Joe Zunguzah.

Brindley stepped up himself to coolly send Daniel Sanders the wrong way to pull a goal back.

Any hope of a Clinton fight back was squashed on 67 minutes though when Joel McCormick superbly scored direct from a free kick, putting his shot right into the top corner.

The hosts made it 4-1 on 75 minutes when great play from Lambeth set up McCormick for his second, finishing well at the far post.

Lambeth completed his hat-trick with a 23rd goal of the season when McCormick returned the favour by brilliantly flicking the ball over the Clinton defence for Lambeth to race on to and find the net.

Chris Doggett completed the rout deep into injury time when he finished smartly from the edge of the box as boss Chris Robson said: “We needed that win to get us back on track after a tough few weeks.

“To win like that against a very good side should give us the boost to return to what I know we are capable of.

“The first five minutes we were a bit shaky and making a lot of basic mistakes which is understandable as our confidence has been rocked in recent weeks.

“But once we got the goal you could see the belief come back and we controlled the game from then on.

“We played some really good stuff and some of the goals we scored were superb.

“We were disciplined when out of possession with our defensive shape and we looked a lot more solid than what we have in recent weeks, not giving some very good Aston Clinton forwards a sniff.

“We now need to take that performance into the run of games up until Christmas and try to pick up as many points as possible to get us back up to where we want to be in the league table.”

Totternhoe host Grendon Rangers this weekend.

Totts: Sanders, Potter (H Rimmer), O’Connor, Zunguzah, J Rimmer, Murchie (Doggett), Mouaha-Mouaha, Clarke, Murray (Golding), Lambeth, McCormick.

Sub not used: Hibbitt.