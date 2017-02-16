Last-gasp winner sinks Rovers

Southern League Division One Central: Beaconsfield SYCOB 2 Barton Rovers 1

Barton Rovers suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Beaconsfield SYCOB on Saturday.

The visitors looked lively from the start as Elliott Bailey and the in-form Connor Calcutt sent efforts narrowly wide.

However, the hosts took the lead on 37 minutes when Beaconsfield’s Aaron Minhas tried his luck from 30 yards, and fired a wonder strike that gave Rovers keeper Tom no chance as it nestled in the top corner.

Barton were behind for just four minutes though, restoring parity when Tommy Smith headed home from his namesake Charlie Smith’s corner.

The second half saw Rovers upping the tempo as Calcutt had two efforts fall just wide before Luke Knight watched in agony as his thunderous strike hit the inside of the post, flew along the goal line and stayed out.

The visitors then forced a series of corners, but Beaconsfield remained organised and kept the scores level.

They then broke Barton hearts in the 93rd minute, as Callum Bunting netted with what was the last kick of the game.

Speaking afterwards, Rovers boss Jimmy Gray said: “I don’t know how we came out of that game with nothing after all the chances we had, but again we have failed to put them away.

“Beaconsfield were a cracking footballing side but we should have put the game to bed.

“We will roll our sleeves up and go again next Saturday”

Rovers are now back at home for two games as they entertain Aylesbury United on Saturday and then Northwood on Tuesday.