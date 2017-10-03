No change given as AFC are held by Monies

Southern League Division East: AFC Dunstable 0 Moneyfields United 0

After successive league defeats, AFC picked up a battling point against unbeaten league leaders Moneyfields at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The hosts had Louis Bircham back after he rejoined from Kings Langley on a permanent basis, and he started in place of the injured Jermaine Hall, while Bill Morgan and Christian Tavernier came in as Danny Murphy and Courtney Massay dropped out.

The first real chance of the game fell to the hosts on eight minutes, when a Nathan Frater header went wide, before AFC looked odds on to open scoring, Lee Close’s header somehow kept out by Monies keeper Stephen Mowthorpe.

AFC stopper Jamie Head made a fine stop from Gary Austin, as AFC thought they had moved ahead when Close’s header found the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

In the second half, Frater escaped his marker and bore down on goal, rounding Mowthorpe but his touch took him wide of the goal and his effort was cleared off the line.

With the game starting to get feisty, a number of yellow cards were dished out, and Monies skipper Steve Hutchings was shown his second, dismissed with 20 minutes to go.

AFC pushed for a winner, but then were almost caught out late on as Ryan Pennery had an opportunity, Head saving the day.

Home boss Steve Heath said: “That was a proper game of football.

“Even though it was goalless, the commitment from both sides was high intensity.

“I have watched some games this season from higher leagues and that today matched any I have seen.

“Moneyfields are a very strong and good side and you can tell many of their players have played at a higher level and looking at their profiles, quite a few started out a pro clubs.”

AFC host Dunstable Town in the Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup first round this evening and then visit Corinthian Casuals in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

AFC: Head, Bishop, Carney, R Frater, Morgan, Close (Campbell 75), Tavernier, Olaleye, Christie, Bircham (Hall 88), N Frater.

Subs not used: Murphy, Griffiths, Massay.

Attendance: 86.