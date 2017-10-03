Rovers are still searching for those home comforts

Southern League Division East: Barton Rovers 1 Hanwell Town 1

Barton Rovers are still looking for their first home league win of the season after being held by Hanwell Town on Saturday.

The hosts made changes for the fixture as Jack Mace returned at right back along with Salam Amoake in midfield, as Jack Keating was unavailable and Charlie Payne dropped to the bench.

Hanwell set the early pace, the visitors good in possession aided by a sluggish start by Rovers.

In the eighth minute, Hanwell could have broken the deadlock, but Tom Hunt shot over the bar from good position.

Nathan Olukanmi was prominent on Rovers’ left showing good speed to get past his opposing defender but his cross was cleared, while James Verney cut inside from the right, only to shoot off target.

Barton were forced into a change when Olukanmi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury and was replaced by Jet Esso.

In the second period, Hanwell again began brightly, creating several good goalscoring opportunities.

However, a combination of wasteful finishing, some last-ditch Rovers defending and a couple of fine saves from Adam Harpur kept them at bay and allowed Barton to work their way back into the game.

They won a penalty on 72 minute as Ebby Nelson-Addy and Salam Amoake for Rovers got the ball down in midfield and from a right wing cross, Danny Watson was barged over by in the box, as he picked himself up to score from the spot.

Rovers’ lead lasted all of two minutes as home keeper Harpur was guilty of a handling error from a Hanwell corner which saw the visitors level.

Barton then laid siege to the visitors goal in the latter but couldn’t find a winner.

Rovers host local rivals Royston Town in the Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup tonight.