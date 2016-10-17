Totts crash out of Anagrams Trophy

Totternhoe exited the Anagrams Trophy after falling to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Essex Olympian Premier Division side Springfield on Saturday.

The visitors, who made the long trip to Chelmsford, never got going from the first whistle, sloppy in possession and were second best all over the pitch.

Springfield took the lead on 11 minutes when a poor goal kick was picked up in the midfield and a scuffed cross saw Joe Mayer pounce from close range.

It was 2-0, with 10 minutes to go before the break when a long throw into the box caused havoc and Adam Vyse bundled the ball into the net.

After a half time dressing down and a change of shape with a double substitution, Totts slightly improved in the second half dominating possession but without looking a threat.

They pulled a goal back on 72 minutes when a hopeful cross from Scott Murchie fell to Dan Lambeth on the edge of the area who out of nothing brought the ball down on his chest and smashed a volley into the top corner.

Any comeback was quashed just five minutes later though when another defensive mix up gifted Springfield a third despite Sanders saving superbly from Vyse, Ross Lamb reacted first to make it 3-1.

With Totts now chasing the game they grabbed a consolation goal deep into injury time when Lambeth flicked on a Jack Rimmer long throw which was eventually put into his own net by Robert Clarke.

A frustrated boss Chris Robson said: “It’s very disappointing to go out of this competition at the first hurdle as it was a trophy we should have been looking to compete in.

“We were very poor all over the pitch and second best in every department.

“You can understand players will have poor games quality wise, and make a few mistakes now and again but what is sad to see as a manager from the players is the lack of effort, fight, and willingness to do what you are told as there is no excuse to not to give that.

“We are in a bit of a blip now losing three out of the last four and it is the first time under me that we have lost back to back games.

“There is a lot for me to think about this week before our next game, and a few things which will need changing.

“We should have players back this week from injuries and suspensions which will help.

“I have always said there will be a spell where we will lose games, so I am now looking at what character my lads have to make sure we bounce back and get back to winning ways and I have full confidence in the group to do it.”

Totts are at home to Brimsdown Rovers in the Division Two Cup this weekend.

Team: Sanders, Potter (Zunguzah), Weymouth, Rimmer, Hibbitt (Hendrickson), Folland, Murchie, Mouaha-Mouaha, Doggett, Murray, Lambeth.