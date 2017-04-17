Play-offs loom large as Rovers defeat Uxbridge

Southern League Division One Central: Uxbridge 0 Barton Rovers 2

Barton Rovers took a huge step towards securing a play-off berth on Saturday after a gutsy 2-0 victory over Uxbridge.

The visitors looked the sharper of the sides in the early exchanges as Tommy Smith had an effort cleared off the line, while shortly afterwards namesake Charlie Smith saw his 18-yard volley belatedly ruled out for offside.

However, Rovers did break the deadlock on 37 minutes when Scott Sinclair’s 25-yard thunderbolt gave home keeper Paul McCarthy no chance.

Uxbridge rolled their sleeves up and battled well, looking the better of the two side before the break.

However, in the second period, Barton had the lion’s share of possession and doubled their lead with 16 minutes to go when Charlie Smith’s corner found its way to an unmarked Victor Osobu to lash home from close range.

Manager Jimmy Gray said: “We rested a couple today and shuffled the pack a bit with one eye on Monday’s game but we deserved the points.

“It wasn’t an easy game but we took our chances and were the more clinical side in front of goal.

“The play-offs are firmly in our hands but we all need to keep our feet on the ground and face every game as it comes.”

Rovers host fifth-placed Kempston Rovers this afternoon, knowing all they need is a point to ensure a play-off spot this term.