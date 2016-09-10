Harlington and Pirton denied but Offley go up

Harlington were left frustrated by the rain as their Morrants Four Counties League Division Three clash with Whitchurch was abandoned.

Having already secured the title, Harlington were well placed on 232-7 thanks to Dan Read’s superb innings of 138, which came off just 84 balls and included 19 fours and five sixes.

Offley & Stopsley CC

However, the weather then turned as no further play could take place, with the result meaning Harlington finished the season unbeaten. Offley & Stopsley clinched promotion from Saracens Herts League Division Nine A with a nerve wracking final day win over Sandridge.

Put into bat, openers Richie Barker and Mo Choudry reached a quickfire 80 in only seven overs.

After a mid-innings collapse, Darren Lunney with 40 and Wayne Cutts got the side to 229 all out in 33 overs.

There was then a race to complete 20 overs to ensure a result as early wickets from Steve Denton and Gari Reed pegged back the run-chase.

As the rain began to fall, 21 overs had been bowled with Sandridge on 48-6 and Offley winning the game on superior run-rate.

Much of the credit must go to the tactical genius of skipper Luke Munt as Offley finished second by just two points from West Herts IIIs.

Pirton ended their Division Eight A campaign with an abandonment against Northwood Town IIs as they had to settle for third place, still a remarkable achievement.

The hosts batted first as Richard Falder made a superb 114 from 129 balls in their 187-7 from 50 overs.

During the tea break, persistent rain began to fall and, despite the best efforts of both captains to get the game up and running, the match was abandoned.