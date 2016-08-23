Hatters boss could consider resting striker Marriott

Hatters boss Nathan Jones may take striker Jack Marriott out of the firing line as the forward looks to rediscover his red hot form from last season.

The 21-year-old, who was Town’s leading scorer last term with 16 goals, was off the mark in Luton’s first game of this season, finishing clinically during the 3-0 triumph at Plymouth Argyle.

However, he is yet to score since and although starting every game, has been substituted late on each time, making way for Isaac Vassell with 20 minutes to go at Stevenage on Saturday.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “I’ve spoken to Jack today, it’s probably his biggest run of games and we ask for something, we still need a big effort from him.

“It’s a big ask for him. He’s played a real run of games and there’s a bit more of a reliance on him now, a bit more of an expectation, he might be one we need to look at.”

Summer signing Vassell was given his longest run-out since joining the club as Jones feels he is starting to reap the benefits from full time training after being at non-league Truro City last term.

He continued: “I think he’s getting really quickly to the level, we know what he’s got in terms of hs pace and power and so on, but we need to give him a little bit more fluency in his play.

“He surprised us a little bit, we thought he would, but he’s getting there quite quickly.”

Fellow attacker Josh McQuoid is waiting in the wings too after getting his first minutes against Stevenage at the weekend, albeit in the dying embers, as Jones added: “That’s what we like, Josh has been patient and has to be patient.

“It’s a long season, I know everyone wants to play in the first games of the season, but we need everyone and Josh is providing stellar competition here which we’re very pleased with.”