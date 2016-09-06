Hylton was always on the spot for his hat-trick

Hatters striker Danny Hylton was never going to pass up the chance to notch his hat-trick from the penalty spot against Wycombe on Saturday.

After regular taker Cameron McGeehan had missed in the first half, seeing his effort saved by Jamal Blackman, once Hylton was tugged back by Will De Havilland, he was first to the loose ball.

There was a brief discussion with McGeehan, who clearly wanted the chance to atone for his earlier miss, but Hylton said: “Cam’s the penalty taker and I’m second behind him.

“He’s missed the first one and he wanted to put it right, fair play to him, he’s a goalscorer and I love that.

“He’s confident and he put himself forward again, but I was next in line, it was for my hat-trick and it was something I didn’t want to pass up.

“So I said to him, that if it was any other situation, then I might have let him have one.

“But it was for my hat-trick so I wanted to get three and luckily I did.

“It’s something we’ll talk about and the gaffer will tell us before the game, who it is, but yeah, it might be Cameron.”

Team-mate Jordan Cook believed it was the right call too, as he said: “I think there was a good argument there about who took the pen, but he got the first goal, so that was his hat-trick and all credit to him, he deserved it, he was class.

“Cameron always wants to take the pens, always wants to score goals and that’s why we love him because he’s always a goal threat for us.

“I think it was right to give it to Hylton, just to get his hat-trick. It’s credit to Cameron and credit to Hylton how well we are as a team together.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones praised McGeehan for standing aside, while admitting he should probably have swapped the pecking order prior to the game, adding: “To be fair, I was a bit sceptical as Jemal knows him from Chelsea and they’re quite close.

“Sometimes you need to mix it up, but I’m glad that late on he had the humility to let Danny take it as that was the nail in the coffin.

“Cameron doesn’t miss many and he’s disappointed in there, which is unbelievable as we’ve just won 4-1 but the kid’s disappointed.

“That shows the desire he has, but he’s a fantastic player and we love him here, so he’ll get over that.”