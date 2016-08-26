Lee feels teams are starting to take notice of Hatters’ style

Midfielder Olly Lee believes that other sides will start to sit up and take notice the Hatters after their impressive start to the campaign.

Despite losing their unbeaten record at Stevenage on Saturday, Town have won plenty of admirers for the manner in which they knocked Championship side Aston Villa out of the EFL Cup, plus a 3-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle on opening day.

“The way we play, I feel we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the Championship and give them a good game.” Olly Lee

Lee is delighted with the style of play that boss Nathan Jones has brought to Kenilworth Road, with the deep lying central midfielder relishing his task of getting Town’s attacks going.

He said: “I think teams are taking notice of us. The way we play, I feel we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the Championship and give them a good game.

“The style is perfect for me, it suits me down to the ground.

“I can get it from the back and start the attacks, get the forward players in the holes and hopefully they can create a few more goals.

“I really enjoy that holding position; getting on the ball and starting the attacks off.

“It’s nice to be playing there and hopefully I can cement it.”

Lee does face competition from summer signing Glen Rea for the role, but welcomed the challenge, as he said: “There’s competition all over the park, we’re all thriving on it. We’re all young players and we’re all wanting to keep doing well, so it’s nice to have a bit of competition. It makes you a better player.

“We’ve got young lads coming though from the youth team too, they’ve been brilliant and they’re pushing everyone.

“All the lads can play a few different positions and we’re all pushing each other. It can only help to make everyone a better player.

“We’ve got a really close knit group this year. It’s a smaller group and it has been a lot better to be honest.

“All the lads are together, there’s good banter in the changing room and we’re all really enjoying ourselves.”

Proof of just how some teams will fear Town this term was when Stevenage displayed plenty of time-wasting tactics, including former Hatter Luke Wilkinson being booked with five minutes to go for blatantly kicking the ball away, when the scores were 1-1.

Lee believes it’s something Luton should take as a compliment though, saying: “It is frustrating, but that’s what we’re doing to teams.

“We feel we can pass teams off the park, we can battle teams off the park and whatever game they want to play, we can mix it with them.

“To see teams do that is respect to us. They’re changing their tactics to play against us and that can only be good.”