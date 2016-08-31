Newcastle midfielder Gilliead signs loan deal at Luton

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Alex Gilliead has signed a loan deal at Luton Town.

The England Under-20 international arrives at Kenilworth Road on a deal until January 7, 2017.

He scored at Luton last season while on loan at Carlisle and recalled the great atmopshere inside the ground.

He told the club website: “I came on in the game here and we were 3-1 down, but I managed to get a goal and we came back to win 4-3, so I’ve got fond memories of playing here.

“I remember there was a cracking atmosphere and the fans got right behind their team even though we won the game in the end.

“I love the old-fashioned stadium and the noise was incredible. I remember thinking at the time ‘It’d be good to have this on my side’, so when the chance arose to come here on loan, it didn’t need much consideration.

“The manager has brought some good players to the club this season and when I spoke to him, I could tell he’s got a plan for what he wants to do this season and I wouldn’t mind being a part of it.”

Hatters manager Nathan Jones said: “Alex ticks every box for us. He’s young, hungry and wants to do well. He’s technically very good, he’s fit and he fits in nicely with our group.

“I have known him since my time at Brighton. He is a fantastic young player and one that is going to provide even more competition and quality to the side we have. It’s a real coup for the club, the fact that he wants to come here, we are excited to have him.

“He’s an attacking midfielder. He can play wide or just off the front and he is a real good footballer. He ticks all the boxes we look for and we are delighted that Newcastle have entrusted us to continue his development.”