Potts ready to flourish under Hatters boss Jones

Town full back Dan Potts is hoping to flourish under the tutelage of Luton boss Nathan Jones this season.

The former West Ham defender was restricted to a role on the sidelines last campaign due to injury and then finding himself behind Scott Griffiths and Jake Howells in the pecking order.

“I feel fit, feel healthy, have had a good run of games and hopefully I can carry on with that and push on.” Dan Potts

However, this term, he has started six of the seven matches to date, only missing the 3-1 win over Aston Villa due to a harsh suspension after being dismissed on the opening day.

Potts said: “I spoke to the manager a lot and am getting a good understanding of what he wants from me.

“I’m definitely trying to give that on the pitch and it’s nice to be given a chance and having a good run of games and hopefully that continues.

“The first game of the season, I got sent off, but I put that behind me. We got a good result at Plymouth and from a personal point of view, I feel fit, feel healthy, have had a good run of games and hopefully I can carry on with that and push on.

“Last year was very hit and miss, I felt it didn’t really get going for me, but this year, I had a good pre-season, a good start to the season and from a personal point of view, I want to push on.

“That’s the mindset throughout the team, throughout the whole club and hopefully it prevails.”

Although only 22 himself, Potts knows there is plenty of back-up for his position, particularly after seeing teenager James Justin impress thoroughly when playing against Villa.

He said: “Credit to the club, you always want competition at the club, but to have competition from younger players coming through, I’ve been there and it’s tough.

“Against Aston Villa I thought he was faultless and sure he’ll get more game time.”

Potts also thinks the environment at Kenilworth Road is perfect for young players to really thrive, adding: “It is a young group in general, look at some of the other lads, even Cameron (McGeehan) and Jack (Marriott) they’re still 21.

“It’s a good mixture and with the younger lads, it’s about dealing with them the right way, as you want to keep their feet on the ground, but you don’t want to scare them off too much when they’re young.

“You want them to be confident in themselves and confident within the group of players you’ve got and it’s the right mix of older players at the club, they’re very respectful to the younger players.

“As long as they feel comfortable in themselves among the group, then on the pitch, that will show and I think it has with the benefit of being with us every day in training, and I’m sure they’ll get game time throughout the year.”