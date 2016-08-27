Potts urges Hatters to maintain promotion form

Town defender Dan Potts hopes Hatters continue to show their promotion form at Cambridge United this afternoon.

Victory at the Abbey Stadium would complete an excellent first month of the season, making it 10 points from five games, with Luton reaching the benchmark of two points a game that is required to go up.

“You only need to look at past years and know that two points a game gets you automatically promoted and that’s fact.” Dan Potts

It’s something that Potts is clearly targeting too, as he said: “It’s gone very well so far, obviously looking towards Saturday if we do pick up the three points then it’s been a really good start to the season.

“You only need to look at past years and know that two points a game gets you automatically promoted and that’s fact.

“So if we do win that’s 10 points from five games. Obviously we’re disappointed with the result at Stevenage, but performance wise think we’ve been very good, a long year, still early doors, but definitely a solid platform to build on.”

Even though Potts wasn’t getting carried away by Town’s decent start, he’s delighted they are up and running so early, after not winning a league game in the whole of August last term.

He continued: “Managers and teams and players will say it’s still early doors, still the start of the season, but it’s points on the board.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s at the end of the year, start of the year, Christmas, you get three points, it’s three points closer to where you want to be.

“I think the lads have definitely got that mindset, it’s important for us, looking forward and going into each game and knowing the start we’ve had compared to last year and are building on that.”

The former West Ham defender also believes his side can take plenty of confidence from their EFL Cup exploits into the league campaign, adding: “The Villa performance was outstanding and we gave Leeds a good run for their money as well.

“We were unlucky chance wise on the day when we probably could have won the game, but those sort of games you’ve got nothing to lose as such.

“It’s a distraction from the league and we’ll all take belief from those games, especially Tuesday night and take it to the league.”