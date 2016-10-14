BADMINTON: Dalvi wins gold at U15 event in MK

Luton badminton star Nadeem Dalvi took gold in his first National domestic tournament of the season at the U15 Gold MK event last week.

The 12-year-old, who has moved up from U13s to U15s this season, came through qualification by topping Group B with victories over Samuel Baker 21-16, 21-14 and John Lowe 21-14, 21-17.

Dalvi was up against Michael Pang in the quarter-finals, winning 21-17, 22-20 to face Lewis Kissane in the semi-finals, where he triumphed 21-19, 21-23, 21-14.

This set up a final with Ethan Dalley, that Dalvi claimed 21-14, 21-16.

Dalvi was also in the U15 boys doubles with Oliver Butler, as they topped Group E by beating Lukas Dimatteo and Luke Weston 21-16, 21-16, plus Blake Hoang and Luke Hoult 21-19, 21-17.

However, they were then knocked out in the quarter-final by Samuel Jones and Cholan Kayan 21-16, 15-21, 21-17.

Dalvi entered the U15 mixed doubles with Lisa Curtin, but they went out at the first hurdle, losing 21-18, 21-15 to Alex Green and Estelle Van Leeuwen.

The youngster now flies out to Denmark with England’s National team to play in the Danish Cup where he will come up against some of Europe’s best junior players in his age group.

Dalvi is the second ranked player taking part for England at U13 level, second to Charlie Castle, with England ranked the third best team, behind Belgium and Denmark.

Other countries competing at the event includes the likes of Finland, France, Germany and Sweden.

The U13 tournament begins on Saturday, with finals for all individual events held on Sunday, and the team event finals on Tuesday.