Conroy suffers points defeat at York Hall

Dunstable’s Liam Conroy suffered a setback in his attempt to win a second professional fight at York Hall on Saturday.

Conroy who is best known for his exploits as a journeyman, was boxing in the home corner for the first time in his career against Hungarian Tamas Danko (2-20-0), who has boxed many experienced fighters such as Britain’s knockout specialist Anthony Yarde.

The first round saw both fighters finding their range, with Conroy landing some excellent head and body shots and pushing Danko on the back foot.

It became closer in the second as Conroy and Danko worked on the inside, trying to nullify each other. although they began to offload in round three, with the Dunstable fighter beginning to show some weariness as the fight heated up.

The final round was perhaps the one which tipped the scores in Danko’s favour as he became the busier of the two and upped the ante in the last minute landing the cleaner shots.

As it was a fight of two halves, a draw may have been a fair result, but the closing stages caught the referee’s eye and he awarded the fight to Danko on a score of 39-38.

Conroy stated afterwards that it was not just the physical exertion of the fight that took its toll, but also the psychological barrier of being the home fighter as he said: “I found myself becoming more defensive, I seemed to slip back into journeyman mode and covered up rather than being aggressive and pressuring him.

“That was what made me step back as the fight wore on and let him back in.”

Conroy has a scheduled bout at York Hall this Saturday against Max Lovell (3-0), while the British Boxing Board of Control have recognised his experience and expertise and have recommended for him to obtain his professional trainers license, meaning one way or the other Luton’s legendary journeyman will never be far from a boxing gym for the foreseeable future.