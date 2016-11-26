Famous five set new club records for Dunstable SC

Dunstable SC had five swimmers competing at the prestigious Winter Regional 2016 Short Course competition held at Inspire Luton earlier this month.

Alex Neeson, Ellie King, Michael Judd, Maia Morgan and Will Richards were all in action, with Judd up first, clocking 2.21.79mins in the 200m IM.

King was up next in the 50m backstroke, with an incredible PB of 30.78secs, breaking her own senior Bedfordshire county record.

Judd then swam again in a brilliant time of 26.48secs for his 50m freestyle, while Richards showed he is DSC’s king of the breaststroke, with a magnificent new PB and club record of 1.12.00mins in the 100m event.

Judd was back in the pool for 100m backstroke, swimming 1.05.36mins, while Neeson timed 2.06.27mins in the 200m freestyle.

King went in the 50m butterfly, producing an excellent PB of 30.61secs, while Judd carried on his busy day, with 28.52secs in the 50m butterfly and King set a new club record of 2.27.44mins in the 200m backstroke.

On day two, Judd swum a PB of 29.46secs in the 50m backstroke.

King then managed 28.76secs in the 50m freestyle, while Richards’ first event of the day saw another PB and club record of 2.35.36mins in the 200m breaststroke.

Judd managed 1.03.63mins in the 100m butterfly, while King’s final swim was the 100m backstroke where she achieved a club record of 1.06.98mins.

Judd’s last two swims came in the 100m freestyle, with 57.91secs, and the 50m breaststroke in a PB of 33.10secs.

Finally, Morgan made her Winter Regional debut in the 50m breaststroke, clocking a new PB and club record of 37.56secs.