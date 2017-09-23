HOCKEY: Season starts for Chiltern Ladies and Luton

Chiltern Ladies mixed IIs and IIIs team emerged 3-1 winners in a pre-season friendly over Luton Town IIs at the weekend.

Goals were scored by Natalie Cook, Holly Steward and an own goal from the Luton keeper as although Chelsea Wright’s shot was on target, it deflected into the net off the opposing stopper.

Player of the match was a three-way tie between Mary Prickett, Jocelyn Merriman and Rachel Steventon.

Chiltern Ladies begin their Five Counties League Division One season at home to Aylesbury IIs on Saturday.

The IIs visit Bedford Vs in Division Three, with the IIs away to Shefford & Sandy IVs in Division Five.

Luton Ladies kick off their Premier Division campaign at home to Bedford IIIs on Saturday.

The IIs don’t start their Division Five term until the following weekend when they visit Shefford & Sandy IVs.

Luton Town Men’s first team will start their East Men’s League Division Three SW season with a trip to Bedford IIIs on Saturday.

The IIs are at home to West Herts IIs in Division Five SW, with the IIIs visiting Royston IIs in Division Seven SW, and the IVs hosting Berkhamsted Vs in Division Nine SW.

Vauxhall start their Division Four SW season at home to Potters Bar IIs.