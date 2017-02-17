Revee continues her superb start to the season

Luton AC’s Revee Walcott-Nolan’s remarkable progress last year is showing no signs of slowing down at the start of 2017.

Still only 21 years of age, she tops the U23 rankings at both 800m and 1,500m from just four races indoors this season.

Last weekend at the British Indoor Championships in Sheffield, after winning her 1,500m heat, Walcott-Nolan then came a fine third behind Sarah McDonald and Olympian Eilish McColgan in the final, clocking an impressive 4.21mins.

Walcott-Nolan was recently selected by British Athletics for its Futures Programme, designed to develop athletes to win Olympic medals, as she recently got back from a warm weather training camp in South Africa.

She is hoping to reap the benefits as she embarks on a busy race programme, which this week involves racing in Ireland and at the weekend her first 1,000m race at the televised Birmingham Grand Prix.

It will be the same event where top Scottish athlete Laura Muir attempts a world record.

Meanwhile, another Luton athlete Shanara Hibbert also performed well at Sheffield jumping a seasons best 12.23m in the triple jump to finish seventh.