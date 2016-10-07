Starkey and Uziello fire Luton Ladies to victory

Luton Town Ladies enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Bedford IIIs in their Five Counties League Premier Division clash at the weekend.

After a slow start, the visitors gradually picked up the pace and went ahead when a free hit reached Suzanne Starkey who calmly picked her spot.

Bedford defended strongly with great determination throughout the game, but were simply were not a match for the Luton attack, as Luiza Uziello made it 2-0 before half time, with Ella Dagnall awarded player of the match.

The men’s IIs were held to a 2-2 draw by Rickmansworth in their East Men’s League Division Four SW fixture.

Luton fell behind early on, but hit back to level with a great shot into the top right of the goal by Rob Shearer.

After the break, Rickmansworth took the lead once more, only for Luton to equalise when Matt Dobson netted and then hold on for a draw once Carter Bright was shown a green card.

The IIIs had a 3-3 draw at home to Shefford and Sandy IIIs in Division Eight SW.

Cameron Sarrington opened the scoring early on, before Shefford equalised, as it needed another goal from Sarrington to restore Luton’s lead at the break.

Shefford grew into the game in the second period and managed to pull level, before going ahead in the third quarter.

It took two missed penalty strokes and several penetrating attacks before Steven Pierce finally found the net to rescue a point for Town late on.

Luton’s men’s first team were awarded a 5-0 win over Southgate Adelaide in Division Three SW, while the ladies IIs had a walkover victory against Leighton Buzzard IVs in Division Five.

>> Luton Vagrants lost 7-1 at Cheshunt IIs in their Division Six SW clash.